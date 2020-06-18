Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP board declares Class 12 results, girls outshine boys

The Himachal Pradesh Education Board here on Thursday declared Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 76.07 and girls outshining boys, officials said. While the pass percentage of girls was 79.75, those of boys was 72.42. In the merit list of 83 students, girls secured 65 positions and boys 18, said Dr Suresh Kumar Soni, chairman of the board.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:21 IST
HP board declares Class 12 results, girls outshine boys

The Himachal Pradesh Education Board here on Thursday declared Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 76.07 and girls outshining boys, officials said. This year, the results saw an improvement of 14 percentage points in comparison with last year. Prakash Kumar of Kullu, a science student, topped the state with 99.4 per cent marks. According to officials, 86,633 students--43,410 boys and 42,898 girls--had appeared for the examinations this year. As many as 65,654 students were declared pass. While the pass percentage of girls was 79.75, those of boys was 72.42.

In the merit list of 83 students, girls secured 65 positions and boys 18, said Dr Suresh Kumar Soni, chairman of the board. Fourty-six students belonged to government schools while 37 were from private ones, he added. The maximum 49,878 students linked to the arts stream took the exams followed by 25,356 science and 11,399 commerce students. In arts stream, Shruti Kashyap of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr in Kullu, stood first with 98.2 per cent marks. She secured 491 marks out of 500. In commerce, Megha Gupta of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Nahan of Sirmour topped the state with 97.6 per cent marks. She scored 488 marks out of 500. Prakash Kumar of Science School of Education, Dhalpur, Kullu, not only topped the science stream, but also grabbed the first spot across all streams in the entire state with 99.4 per cent marks. He secured 497 marks out of 500.

Soni said this year, the results were declared late due to the coronavirus lockdown. “Despite adverse conditions, the board planned day-to-day work to evaluate papers in the interest of students as soon as it become possible to do so,” he said..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close 2 pc higher, banking stocks lead rally

Equity benchmark indices shrugged off border tensions between India and China and closed 2 per cent higher on Thursday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. The BSE SP Sensex closed 700 points or 2.09 per cent higher at 34,20...

R3.6m fine handed to steel producer for defying air quality rules

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries have welcomed an R3.6 million fine handed to a major steel producing company after it admitted to contravening sections of the Air Quality Act by exceeding the minimum hydrogen sulphide ...

Last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihars Maner area on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites...

Poles turn to rustic bolt-holes at home to escape COVID-19

As summer begins and the lockdown eases, more Poles are shunning foreign resorts and are opting instead for holidays in remote rural settings at home, perhaps a forest tent or a lakeside cottage far from tourist crowds and COVID-19.When Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020