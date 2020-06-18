R'than govt to set up smart classrooms in schools

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara on Thursday said smart classrooms will be set up in government schools in the state with a cost of nearly Rs two crore. He said the state government has signed an MoU with the Power Grid Corporation of India and Educational Consultant India Ltd under which smart classrooms will be set up in around 100 schools at the cost of Rs 1.85 crore.

Also, e-content of syllabus for Class 1 to 12 will be made available, the minister said. He said four teachers from each school will be in trained to teach in smart class rooms.

The minister said that schools located in remote areas, having computer teachers and lab assistants, will be given the priority for setting up smart class rooms..