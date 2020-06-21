Left Menu
T'gana observes low key International Yoga Day due to COVID-19

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Telangana State Institute of Correctional Administration here with the staff along with newly recruited trainees participated in the event by taking all safety measures duly following physical distance and wearing masks in view of COVID-19, an official release said.

The international yoga day was observed in a low key manner in Telangana in view of the COVID-19 restrictions with people performing 'asanas' at their homes. Minister of Prohibition and Excise, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar among others performed yoga asanas and later posted pictures and videos of their sessions on social media platforms.

Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao extended their greetings to people on the occassion and said "yoga should be part of everyone's life to lead a healthy life." BJP Telangana organised yoga programme at its office here where state President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, and others performed various asanas. International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Telangana State Institute of Correctional Administration here with the staff along with newly recruited trainees participated in the event by taking all safety measures duly following physical distance and wearing masks in view of COVID-19, an official release said.

English and Foreign LanguagesUniversity (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar led the University to join 'Yoga Online,' in view of physicaldistance norms due to COVID-19. A release from EFLU said the Vice Chancellor and the members of faculty joinedvirtually in performing Functional Yoga which intended to strengthen lungs in combatting thecoronavirus.

The 'Yoga Online' brought together all the faculty to join the online platform includingthe members of faculty of the University's Regional Campuses at Shillong and Lucknow, it said. The day which is otherwise marked with yoga sessions and various events at parks and other places every year with participation from yoga and health enthusiasts performing asanas was celebrated on low key manner amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

