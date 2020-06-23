Left Menu
Development News Edition

CU's Hardinge Building renovation work to be delayed: Official

Renovation of the Hardinge Building, one of the three heritage structures on the Calcutta University College Street campus, is likely to be delayed by two-three months due to the lockdown, a senior varsity official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:36 IST
CU's Hardinge Building renovation work to be delayed: Official

Renovation of the Hardinge Building, one of the three heritage structures on the Calcutta University College Street campus, is likely to be delayed by two-three months due to the lockdown, a senior varsity official said. Registrar Prof Debasis Das told PTI that the repair work by the PWD started a year back, but as the process was nearing completion, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

"We hope to finish it in another two to three months," Das said. The university is also setting up new gates at the two entrances overlooking College Street and Presidency University.

"The gates will represent the great heritage of the 163-year-old university and will be befitting to the stature of the institution. In a way, they will reflect the character of CU," the official said. An amount of Rs 20 lakh will be spent on the repair work, he added.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

NAA finds Whirlpool of India guilty of denying GST rate cut benefit worth Rs 4.07 lakh

The National Anti Profiteering Authority NAAhas found consumer durable firm Whirlpool of India guilty of not passing on GST rate cut benefit worth over Rs 4.07 lakh to its refrigerator buyers. The Director General of Anti Profiteering DGAP ...

Several residents in city's Bowbazar area moved to hotels as work resumed for E-W Metro: Official

With the resumption of the tunnelling work for the underground section of the East-West Metro corridor, authorities here have begun shifting some residents of the Bowbazar area of central Kolkata to nearby hotels and guest houses, as a prec...

Spurt in cyber attacks from China, over 40,000 cases in 5 days

Hackers based in China attempted over 40,000 cyber attacks on Indias Information Technology infrastructure and banking sector in the last five days, a top police official in Maharashtra said on Tuesday. The spurt in online attacks from acro...

Senate Democrats urge McConnell not to force Republican police bill vote

U.S. Senate Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday not to hold a key procedural vote this week on a Republican police reform bill that critics say does not go far enough to address racial disparities in American p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020