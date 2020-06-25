Left Menu
Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE tells SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:34 IST
Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE tells SC

Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 have been canceled and Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE tells SC.

Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea filed in the apex court has said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid increase in number of cases of virus infection

