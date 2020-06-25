Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE tells SCPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:34 IST
Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 have been canceled and Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE tells SC.
Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea filed in the apex court has said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid increase in number of cases of virus infection
