In all cancelled papers, Bengal HS candidate to get highest mark obtained in subjects written

In all the remaining papers of West Bengals higher secondary (class 12 state board) examination which has been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, a candidate will be awarded the highest mark obtained in the papers the examinee had written, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:11 IST
In all the remaining papers of West Bengals higher secondary (class 12 state board) examination which has been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, a candidate will be awarded the highest mark obtained in the papers the examinee had written, officials said on Saturday. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said the state government cancelled the remaining papers of the HS exam, keeping in mind the safety of candidates as the coronavirus pandemic is still raging on.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education which organizes the examination issued a notification on the evaluation process of cancelled papers on Saturday. "For evaluation of the higher secondary papers, the candidate will be awarded the highest mark among the papers he sat for. If necessary the percentage figure of the highest number fetching paper will be calculated and awarded for the written part of the examination," the notification said.

Contacted by PTI, a council official explained, the highest mark obtained by a candidate among the papers he or she wrote will be calculated in percentage terms - if the full marks is below 100 - and awarded to the examinee concerned for every cancelled paper he or she could not sit for. If the full marks is 100 for a cancelled paper, the exact highest score will be awarded to the candidate for that paper, he said.

However, if any candidate is unhappy with this evaluation method of the cancelled papers, he or she will be allowed to sit for that particular paper "once the situation normalises. But in that case, the number he would get in the written test will be final and no request for reconsideration will be entertained." The notification said, "All efforts will be made to publish the results by July. Minister Chatterjee had on Friday said the results will be published by July 31.

The decision to cancel the remaining papers was taken after the Supreme Court permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic. The move was also prompted by the recommendations of an expert committee set up by the state to guide whether the exams can be held in the COVID-19 situation, the minister had said in a press meet on Friday.

While the Higher Secondary exams for most of the papers were conducted between March 13 and 21, those for some of the papers -- scheduled to be held on March 23, 25 and 27 -- could not be held due to the emerging situation over the coronavirus outbreak. The papers include education, physics, nutrition, accountancy, Sanskrit, chemistry, economics, mass communication, Persian, Arabic, French, statistics, costing and taxation, home management and family resource management.

