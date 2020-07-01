Left Menu
Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Union Home Ministry will issue necessary guidelines on allowing students to attend schools after reopening as per the circumstances prevailing then, he said. Meanwhile, in an order issued to vice chancellors of government and private universities, and college principals, the Higher Education Principal Secretary said, "Following Centre's guidelines, the state government has decided that all universities and colleges shall remain closed till July 31." However, online learning for students will continue.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:19 IST
The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from July 1 to July 26 for teaching and administrative staff who had been attending schools, even though no regular classes were being held in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Subsequently, from July 27, 2020, the school will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only, and students will not attend schools,” Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. The Union Home Ministry will issue necessary guidelines on allowing students to attend schools after reopening as per the circumstances prevailing then, he said.

Meanwhile, in an order issued to vice chancellors of government and private universities, and college principals, the Higher Education Principal Secretary said, “Following Centre's guidelines, the state government has decided that all universities and colleges shall remain closed till July 31.” However, online learning for students will continue. “The administrative staff in the universities and colleges will be coming as per the usual protocol for completion of administrative works. However, all precautionary measures as notified by the MHA, Government of India, and by the state government shall be adhered to meticulously at the institutional level,” said the order.

All vice-chancellors have been asked to hold consultations with various stakeholders regarding reopening of higher educational institutions and submit their recommendations to the government within the next 10 days, as per the order. All colleges, universities and schools in Haryana have remained shut after a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March. Education Minister Pal also said that during the summer vacation in schools, the ‘Chief Minister's Distance Education Programme’ will continue to function. He said that all school heads and other officers appointed for supervision will prepare a report and present to the directorate..

