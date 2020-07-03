Sambasiva Rao takes over as VC of SRM varsity in AP

Amaravati, July 3 (PTI): Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao has taken over as the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University AP, Amaravati. Rao previously served as president of NIIT University and also acting Vice-Chancellor and Director of BITS, Pilani, a university release here said.

Rao is a renowned academician with over four decades of experience in academics and administration. His strategic and operational skills, coupled with his deep knowledge in academic research, will help SRM in its pursuit to become a global research-intensive institution," SRM University AP president P Satyanarayanan said.

Rao said his endeavour, in the new role, would be to ensure every student graduating from SRM AP was industry- ready.