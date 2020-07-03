Left Menu
CICSE board announces assessment scheme for cancelled board exams

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) on Friday announced the assessment scheme for pending class 10 and 12 exams which have been cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:54 IST
The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) on Friday announced the assessment scheme for pending class 10 and 12 exams which have been cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on three parameters — best of three marks, percentage subject project work, and subject project. Students will get an average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted.

While the subject project category refers to total marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers, the percentage subject project would be percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers. "The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the subjects which have project and practical work component is limited to the project and practical work in the subjects, and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the subjects that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three subjects," a board official said.

"While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability," the official added. The pending exams which were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 14 were cancelled last week in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

