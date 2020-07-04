Left Menu
Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed the letter, a professor said..

Updated: 04-07-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 01:03 IST
Letter to Prez over DU not holding ECA trials in view of COVID-19
Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. President Ram Nath Kovind is visitor to the varsity.

"Last year the number of disciplines in the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) was expanded to 12, apart from NCC, NSS, and Sports. Regrettably, this year, when the constituency of the arts is already reeling under unprecedented stresses, its valence has been further eroded with the decision of not opening the ECA quota to arts and sports. The stated reason is COVID-19 and the need for social distancing," it said. This year, the ECA trials are not being held and admission to NCC, NSS and sports will be done on the basis of certificates.

"We feel that in this case, the numbers can easily be managed through social distancing and normal COVID precautions of sanitizing and wearing of masks. During the dancing or singing trial the entry can be restricted and suitable distance can be maintained between artiste and judges," it said. Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed the letter, a professor said.

