Siddaramaiah asks K'taka govt to evaluate if SSLC exams were held safely

But we will have to wait for 15 days to know the exact outcome," Siddaramaiah said. "My strong suggestion to the govt is to collect data from all #COVID19 positive patients reported/ing between 15th June to 20th July to check if any of their primary contact wrote SSLC exams.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:28 IST
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday suggested that the Karnataka government ascertain whether the recently concluded class 10 exam was conducted safely by checking the primary contacts of patients testing positive for COVID-19, between June 15 to July 20. Expressing hope that everybody was safe, the former Chief Minister said, we will have to wait for 15 days to know the exact outcome.

"@CMofKarnataka seems to be motivated & overconfident to conduct more exams after 'assuming' that SSLC exams were conducted safely. I too hope that everybody are safe. But we will have to wait for 15 days to know the exact outcome," Siddaramaiah said.

"My strong suggestion to the govt is to collect data from all #COVID19 positive patients reported/ing between 15th June to 20th July to check if any of their primary contact wrote SSLC exams. This will help the govt to evaluate if at all exams can be conducted safely," he said in another tweet.

The exam that began on June 25 concluded on Friday, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, in which about 102 students could not appear due to reasons associated with the pandemic..

