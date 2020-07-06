Home Ministry permits conduct of exams by Universities and Institutions
The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:33 IST
Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary, today permitted conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions. The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- UGC
- Standard Operating Procedure
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- examinations
ALSO READ
Union HRD minister asks UGC to revisit exam guidelines in view of COVID-19 crisis
Lalbaugcha Raja mandal cancels Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to donate entire amount to Maha CM Cares Fund
HJS wants Lalbaugcha Raja to install Ganesh idol this year too
COVID19:HC asks UGC, HRD ministry to clear stand on final year exams in all varsities