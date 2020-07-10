Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canterbury University awarded $4.5m for climate change project in Pacific

MBC Director and interdisciplinary scholar Professor Steven Ratuva will co-lead the project with USP Climate Change Professor Elisabeth Holland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canterbury | Updated: 10-07-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 08:26 IST
Canterbury University awarded $4.5m for climate change project in Pacific
 “The high profile and high policy impact project positions UC as a global hub for interdisciplinary climate change expertise and a world leader in applied policy research on the subject,” Professor Ratuva says. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies (MBC) at the University of Canterbury (UC) has been awarded $4.5 million by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) for a major climate change project in the Pacific in partnership with the University of the South Pacific (USP).

MBC Director and interdisciplinary scholar Professor Steven Ratuva will co-lead the project with USP Climate Change Professor Elisabeth Holland. The project will involve a robust evidence-based assessment of climate change impact and social resilience in the Pacific and will include Covid-19 as a factor in influencing climate change resilience.

The project partnership started last year during a visit to USP by a UC team led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey, leading to an agreement between the two universities.

The project will be a massive interdisciplinary undertaking involving teams of climate change scientists, social scientists, indigenous scholars, regional organisations, international agencies, governments, civil society organisations and community networks. It will conclude in time for the 2023 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) global climate change stocktake.

"The high profile and high policy impact project positions UC as a global hub for interdisciplinary climate change expertise and a world leader in applied policy research on the subject," Professor Ratuva says.

The project will feed into the global climate change assessment led by the UNFCCC and mandated by Article 14 of the Paris Agreement for a periodic stocktake of global climate change.

MBC is involved in many large current projects, including the $590,000 Health Research Council interdisciplinary project on social protection and Pacific health, as well as two projects commissioned by the Pacific Islands Forum (of which New Zealand is a member) on reform of the Pacific trade relationship with Japan, and reform of the Pacific regional political architecture.

Professor Ratuva has previously led global ethnicity project The Palgrave Handbook of Ethnicity, with over 100 scholars, and has published widely on development, conflict, political change, coups, social protection, elections, ethnicity, security, military, affirmative action, gender and nationalism.

He is Chair of the International Political Science Association (IPSA) research committee on Security, Conflict and Democratization and was the former President of the Pacific Islands Political Studies Association.

Professor Ratuva is an interdisciplinary scholar with expertise in sociology, anthropology, political science, development studies, economics, philosophy and history. He is a former Fulbright Professor at the University of California (LA), Duke University and Georgetown University, and also a recipient of a number of research awards such as Marsden and NZ Health Research Council grants. He was co-recipient of the UC Research Medal in 2019.

Professor Ratuva's latest books are Guns and roses: Comparative civil-military relations in the changing security environment (Palgrave-Springer, 2019); Palgrave handbook on ethnicity (Palgrave-Springer, 2019) and Contested terrain: Reconceptualising Security in the Pacific (ANU Press, 2019).

His next three books consist of two edited volumes, Global risks, security and identity: A comparative approach (with his IPSA team), and COVID-19, social protection and resilience (with his HRC team), and a sole-authored book, Epistemic siege: Neoliberalism and the commodification of knowledge.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

United beats Villa 3-0 after contentious Fernandes penalty

Bruno Fernandes converted a contentiously awarded penalty on Thursday to set Manchester United on its way to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa that featured a first goal of the season by Paul Pogba and another impressive strike by teenager Mason G...

Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP: Police

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter in Bahraich district on Friday, a senior police official said here. Panna Yadav alias Suman Yadav was surrounded by a team of STF and local police in Ahiranpurwa vi...

J-K: Srinagar hospital begins 'plasma therapy' for COVID-19 patients

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences SKIMS, Soura has conducted the first-ever Convalescent Plasma Therapy CPT for COVID-19 patients to treat the novel coronavirus. Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences SKIMS, Soura in Srinag...

Hong Kong police arrest seven over stabbing of officer on July 1

Hong Kong police said on Friday they have arrested seven people for assisting a suspect in the stabbing of a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.Authorities arrested five males and two females aged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020