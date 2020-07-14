Abhijit Bhangar takes charge as Navi Mumbai civic chief

IAS officer Abhijit Bhangar on Tuesday took charge as commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Bhangar had earlier served as collector of Palghar district.

He took charge from outgoing civic chief Annasaheb Misal. In view of rising cases in Thane district and Navi Mumbai, the state government had replaced three municipal commissioners and brought in young IAS officials to head the civic bodies in the region.

Bhangar told reporters that he had the task cut out for himself to contain the coronavirus transmission..