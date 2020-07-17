Left Menu
Record 90.13 per cent candidates clear Class 12 West Bengal board exams

"A new record has been set in the history of Higher Secondary examinations in the state," Das said. Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all successful candidates and wished them a bright future.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:39 IST
An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this year's Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on Friday. Declaring the results, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Mahua Das, said last years pass percentage stood at 86.29.

A total of 7,61,583 candidates appeared for Higher Secondary examinations in the state this year. Of them 6,80,057 have emerged successful, she maintained. "A new record has been set in the history of Higher Secondary examinations in the state," Das said.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all successful candidates and wished them a bright future. "Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you," she tweeted.

At least 30,000 candidates scored 90 per cent marks, the WBCHSE president stated. "No merit list was published this year, as several exams had to be cancelled owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to calculations, however, the highest score obtained in the exam is 499 out of 500," Das said, adding that mark sheets would be uploaded soon on the website.

The examinations had begun on March 12. Papers scheduled for March 23, 25 and 27 were cancelled due to the pandemic. More than 90 per cent girls have cleared the exams this year, while the pass percentage for boys was 90.44, the WBCHSE president said.

"In papers which had to be cancelled, the candidates were awarded the highest percentage obtained by them in one of those papers they had appeared for. If a candidate is not satisfied with the evaluation method for the pending papers, he/she can write to the HS council and appear for those exams by August," she explained. Das also said that the evaluation process began in full steam more than a month after the lockdown was imposed in March.

"In between, Cyclone Amphan had also hit the process. Thankfully, we managed to get the results published on time, with help from different quarters, including the state government," she said.

