Girls outshine boys in Manipur Class 12 board exams

Girls outshone boys in all thethree streams -- science, arts and commerce -- in the Class 12board exams conducted by the Manipur government, officialssaid on Friday

The overall pass percentage of 86 per cent was thehighest in the last three years, they said

Education Minister T H Radheshyam, while announcingthe Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM)exam results, said the credit goes to the students, who put intireless effort to achieve success.