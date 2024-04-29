OxygenOS 14 rolling out to OnePlus Nord N30 SE in Nepal

OnePlus has officially released the OxygenOS 14 to the OnePlus Nord N30 SE units in Nepal. You can apply for this build now and upgrade your device to Android 14.

Before applying, make sure your phone has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2605_13.1.1.621(EX01). Then, go to Settings > About device > tap up to date > tap the icon on the top right > beta program > follow the steps to apply > check for updates.

The OxygenOS 14 brings new features like Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and a File Dock functionality that lets you drag and drop content between apps and devices. Check out the full update below:

Smart efficiency

Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Performance optimization

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

To install this build, the battery level on your OnePlus Nord N30 SE must be above 30%, and a minimum of 5GB of storage space should be available.