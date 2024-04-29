Left Menu

OxygenOS 14 rolling out to OnePlus Nord N30 SE in Nepal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-04-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 10:51 IST
OxygenOS 14 rolling out to OnePlus Nord N30 SE in Nepal
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • Nepal

OnePlus has officially released the OxygenOS 14 to the OnePlus Nord N30 SE units in Nepal. You can apply for this build now and upgrade your device to Android 14.

Before applying, make sure your phone has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2605_13.1.1.621(EX01). Then, go to Settings > About device > tap up to date > tap the icon on the top right > beta program > follow the steps to apply > check for updates.

The OxygenOS 14 brings new features like Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and a File Dock functionality that lets you drag and drop content between apps and devices. Check out the full update below:

Smart efficiency

  • Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Performance optimization

  • Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

  • Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.
  • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.
  • Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

To install this build, the battery level on your OnePlus Nord N30 SE must be above 30%, and a minimum of 5GB of storage space should be available.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024