Odisha matriculation examination results to be declared on July 29

Results of the annual matriculation examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be announced on July 29, a minister said on Monday. The results will be declared through video conferencing at 9 am and students can check their scores from 11 am on the board's website, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

SMS option for obtaining the results will also be available, BSE president Ramashis Hazra said. As many as 5.60 lakh students appeared for the annual Class 10 board examination in 2,888 centres from February 19 to March 2.

The declaration of results was delayed due to cyclone Amphan and the coronavirus lockdown, officials said. Dash added that the Class 12 examination results conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will be announced in August.