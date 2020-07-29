LG launches skill development project in Jammu

Lieutenant General Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday launched a project in Jammu that aims to provide skill training in various disciplines to 250 people every year to enable them find employment, an official spokesman said. The Jammu Smart City Skill Development Project is a public-private partnership initiative launched in association with the ICICI Academy For Skills, the spokesman said.

A vacant government polytechnic institute has been renovated to run the centre and trainees will be provided free meals, uniforms and education material, he said. He said the project capacity will be scaled up to skill 1,000 people per year later.