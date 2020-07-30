Left Menu
Union Education Minister calls on VP Naidu to brief on New Education Policy 2020

The Minister also handed over a copy of the Policy and also a note highlighting the salient features of NEP-2020 to the Vice President.

Union Education Minister calls on VP Naidu to brief on New Education Policy 2020
The Vice President expressed happiness over this visionary policy and called it a major step forward to enhance access to quality education to all our children and youth. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

The Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishak' called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas today to brief him on the New Education Policy (NEP) - 2020 announced by the Government yesterday. The Minister also handed over a copy of the Policy and also a note highlighting the salient features of NEP-2020 to the Vice President.

The Vice President expressed happiness over this visionary policy and called it a major step forward to enhance access to quality education to all our children and youth.

Welcoming the emphasis on a holistic, learner-centred, flexible system that seeks to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society, Shri Naidu said it rightfully balances the rootedness and pride in India as well as acceptance of the best ideas and practices in the world of learning from across the globe.

He expressed happiness over the importance given to the mother tongue at the primary level in the Policy.

"Diversity and respect for the local context as well as a recognition of the importance of India's classical languages will undoubtedly give learners a holistic world view", Shri Naidu opined.

The focus of NEP-2020 on ethics and human and Constitutional values would go a long way in the creation of enlightened citizenship essential for deepening our democratic roots, VP added.

Calling the NEP-2020's vision as truly global and essentially Indian, Shri Naidu said that it exemplifies India's timeless quest for welcoming noble thoughts from all over the world.

The Vice President also expressed his satisfaction that the new policy reflected his conviction that there should be no imposition and no opposition to any language.

(With Inputs from PIB)

