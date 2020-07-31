Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some educators of colour resist push for police-free schools

Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson, who pushed to end the contract with police, said he would like school resource officers to remain a specialized unit within the Police Department but only go to schools when called. Creating a new security plan will involve looking at changes to the discipline policy, Anderson said.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:06 IST
Some educators of colour resist push for police-free schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

School districts nationwide are working to remove police officers from campuses, but some Black and Indigenous educational leaders are resisting the push prompted by the national reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality. Some say the system is hamstrung by a complicated mix of police response policies and a lack of support for alternative programs, which plays a role in students of color being disproportionately punished and arrested — the so-called school-to-prison pipeline. Some support individual officers skilled at working with students. Others say they need to learn more as activists urge change.

Cities from Portland, Oregon, to Denver to Madison, Wisconsin, have taken steps to remove police from schools following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. But some school leaders like Stacy Parrish, principal of Northeast Early College in Denver, said school resource officers are being unfairly blamed for students of color ending up in the criminal justice system. Parrish, a member of the Klamath Tribes, said she supports the movement to combat overpolicing but believes it's irresponsible to eliminate school resource officers and replace them with counselors and social workers without changing the overall approach to discipline.

"Generalizations and romanticizations aren't getting us anywhere when our democracy needs our public schools more than ever," Parrish said. The problem lies in the tangle of state laws and school policies that mandate when police respond — such as a student suspected of selling drugs — and a lack of money for alternative ways of helping troubled students, she said. School policy in Denver requires overworked counselors to take students to court if they repeatedly miss class, while drug treatment programs are underfunded but a better solution for students who bring drugs to school, Parrish said.

Some school officials have rejected activists' demands to cancel police contracts. Chicago's school board left the decision to local councils mostly comprised of parents. Kenwood Academy, a predominantly Black public school near the University of Chicago, has two officers who focus on protecting students from problems like shootings or domestic disputes between parents on campus, principal Karen Calloway said.

She said one officer stopped dismissal after learning of a nearby shooting last year, and many parents thanked her for the swift action. "That, to me, was worth the money that we spend on school resource officers alone," Calloway said.

The officers, whom the local council voted this month to keep, can't discipline students, she said. In San Francisco, the school board voted in June not to renew its agreement with police before getting a recommendation from its African American Parent Advisory Council. In a letter to the board, the group said it was divided: Some saw school resource officers as the only positive relationship between police and schools.

"Members of our Leadership Team have been extremely vocal at previous Board of Education meetings, asking that an opportunity be created to ​widely ​hear the voices of the Black community," the letter said. "To our knowledge, that has not been done." The council is planning a town hall to discuss police in schools but said a more pressing concern could be how teachers and staffers can get police involved in disciplinary issues that are supposed to be off limits to police and disproportionately push Black students out of school. It noted that 35% of students suspended in the 2017-2018 school year were Black, though they only make up 6% of the population in the San Francisco Unified School District. The district didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Latoya Pitcher, who's on the Black parents council, said she's hopeful those supporting equity won't implement knee-jerk solutions to address the embarrassment that comes with exposing systemic racism. "I am grateful that SFUSD today has a progressive board that fights against all '-isms,'" she said.

In Denver, Kevin Wilson, who oversees student discipline at the Collegiate Prep Academy, a mostly Black and Latino school, said he supports the police reform movement. Wilson, who is Black, had difficulties with police growing up in the neighborhood where he now works, but he thinks school officers have unfairly become "collateral damage" in the movement. Because his school has no officer, he said he'll sometimes ask a Black and bilingual officer from a nearby school to meet with particularly recalcitrant students. The officer often will work with the student instead of writing a ticket, Wilson said.

"That is what our community needs," he said. Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson, who pushed to end the contract with police, said he would like school resource officers to remain a specialized unit within the Police Department but only go to schools when called.

Creating a new security plan will involve looking at changes to the discipline policy, Anderson said. And the district's roughly 1,500 employees are getting implicit bias training to try to prevent students of color from being disciplined more harshly. Another district in the Denver area has kept its officers but also has more funding for mental health support, which can help prevent students from getting in trouble with the law.

Aurora Public Schools gets about $10 million a year for mental health staffers and programs from a voter-approved tax..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone economy posts record slump, inflation ticks up

The euro zones economy recorded its deepest contraction on record in the second quarter, preliminary estimates showed on Friday, while the blocs inflation unexpectedly ticked up in July.In the months from April to June, gross domestic produ...

WIDER IMAGE-Knowledge a 'treasure' for Italy's oldest student, who graduates at 96

At 96, Giuseppe Paterno has faced many tests in life - childhood poverty, war and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Now he has sailed through an exam that makes him Italys oldest university graduate. This week, the former railway wo...

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies set for best month in 2020 as dollar languishes

Emerging market currencies were set for their best month this year on Friday, as the dollar was on track to record its worst month in a decade on doubts about a U.S. economic recovery, while a pick-up in Chinese factory activity aided riski...

East Turkistan govt-in-exile urges Muslim world to break silence on Chinese oppression in Xinjiang

East Turkistan Government-in-exile has called on Muslims countries to break their silence on Chinese oppression and support people of Xinjiang in their fight against decades of occupation and genocide by Chinese Communist Party. East Turkis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020