Pb govt allows provisional admission of 'open school' students in Class 11

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that the state government has decided to allow provisional admission of as many as 31,022 open category candidates in Class 11 in schools as regular students.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:42 IST
Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that the state government has decided to allow provisional admission of as many as 31,022 open category candidates in Class 11 in schools as regular students. "However, such students will have to take the examinations of class 10 when things become normal," Singla said. The move comes in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. He said the matriculation result of regular students was declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) recently on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE)

But the result of 'open school' students was withheld as these students are not covered under the CCE criteria, the minister said

"The open category candidates were in dilemma as they were not getting admission in schools as regular students. After reviewing the situation, we have decided to provide them a short-term relief. Now they will be able to get admission in Class 11 provisionally subject to the condition that as and when the things become normal (COVID-19 situation), they will have to take the matriculation examinations," Singla said in an official release.

