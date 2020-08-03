Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

I have no one I can take her to and say, okay, at 12 o'clock you are going to have to start working online with her for school,” Dunn said. Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:13 IST
Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Shannon Dunn has to report in person to her job this week as a cafeteria manager at at elementary school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but she has no idea what she'll do when her daughter starts kindergarten with online-only instruction. As a new school year begins this week in some states, Dunn, like many working parents, is struggling to balance her job with her child's school work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause upheaval in school districts around the country.

Dunn's East Baton Rouge school district has asked school employees to begin work this week, while students are set to begin virtual classes next week. School officials have said they hope to begin in-person classes after Labor Day. "My family works. I have no one I can take her to and say, okay, at 12 o'clock you are going to have to start working online with her for school," Dunn said.

Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week. In Indiana, where schools reopened last week for the first time since a pandemic-driven nationwide shutdown in March, a student at Greenfield-Central Junior High School tested positive for the coronavirus on the first day back to class.

School Superintendent Harold Olin told The Associated Press that the student was tested for the virus days earlier and attended school before receiving the results. The student was isolated in the school clinic, while school nurses worked to identify other students or staff who may have had close contact with the student. "This really does not change our plans," Olin said. "We knew that we would have a positive case at some point in the fall. We simply did not think it would happen on Day One." Schools in Hawaii were supposed to reopen Tuesday, but the teachers union led a move to delay that until Aug 17.

Most schools in the state are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between attending in-person classes and online instruction. Some schools will have full in-person instruction for younger grade levels, but only a handful of schools will offer a full-time, in-person return. Many school districts around the country had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction.

But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes at least for the start of the school year, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington. Dunn said she hopes her daughter will be able to attend in-person classes at her school after Labor Day. But even if she does, that will not ease her mother's mind completely.

"I'm definitely going to worry," Dunn said. "I will send her to in-person classes, but if I hear of the spread of COVID at the school, then I'd have to rethink it all over again."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports 330 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 280,027

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 280,027 on Monday after 330 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities...

Wonder why Home Minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union Home Minster Amit Shahs choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Tharoor said, True. Wond...

Tennis-Greek Sakkari was ready to swap racket for track spikes

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari says she was so desperate for competition during the COVID-19 shutdown that she considered running in the 100m at the national athletics championships. The 25-year-old is seeded third at the WTAs Palermo La...

Bihar cop quarantined under Maharashtra govt norms: BMC

The decision to quarantine a Bihar Police officer, who reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by that states police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is as per the Maharashtra governments directives, the city civi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020