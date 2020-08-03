Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 people on IISc Bengaluru campus test positive for COVID-19

All measures according to the protocol specified by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been taken and the containment protocol is in place with respect to disinfection and sanitisation of hostels and departments to which the patients belong to, IISc said. Pensioners and employees who live off-campus have also been affected and about 34 of them have tested positive, the statement added..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:02 IST
19 people on IISc Bengaluru campus test positive for COVID-19

As many as 19 people living on the Indian Institute of Science campus here, including students, faculty, staff, and their family members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 31. On retesting within a few days of the first test, 12 out of the 15 COVID-19 positive students who stay in the hostels have tested negative, IISc said in a statement.

Most of them have been found to be asymptomatic and are being treated in a covid care centre managed by the campus Health Centre doctors. All measures according to the protocol specified by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been taken and the containment protocol is in place with respect to disinfection and sanitisation of hostels and departments to which the patients belong to, IISc said.

Pensioners and employees who live off-campus have also been affected and about 34 of them have tested positive, the statement added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Aeroplane pilot killed in road mishap

Hyderabad, Aug 3 PTI A 42-year-old pilot with a private airline died on the spot when the car he was travelling in crashed into a lorry near here on Monday, police said. The car driver got injured in the mishap and was hospitalised, the pol...

Punjab liquor tragedy: Congress MPs flag 'clear-cut failure' of state govt, demand CBI, ED probe

Two Congress parliamentarians targeted their party-led government in Punjab on Monday over the spurious liquor tragedy, which has claimed over 100 lives, and petitioned the governor for probe by the CBI and the ED into the illegal trade in ...

EXCLUSIVE-Papers leaked before UK election in suspected Russian operation were hacked from ex-trade minister - sources

Classified U.S.-UK trade documents leaked ahead of Britains 2019 election were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox by suspected Russian hackers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.The so...

Lockdown dates changed in WB for the second time

The West Bengal government on Monday changed for the second time the dates for the complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of COVID-19. As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020