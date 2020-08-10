Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU online exams: Slow pace of 2G internet a hurdle for students in Kashmir

She said she will go a friend’s place where there is wi-fi connection to take her exams. A Kashmiri student of St Stephen’s College said he had to travel almost 69 kilometres from Kulgam to Srinagar to take his exams and still faced problems due to unstable internet connectivity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:12 IST
DU online exams: Slow pace of 2G internet a hurdle for students in Kashmir

From going to friends' homes to keeping their fingers crossed that 2G internet connectivity does not deceive them, Delhi University’s Kashmiri students have an additional set of worries regarding their online open book exams. The Delhi University commenced its online open book examinations from Monday, amid opposition from students and teachers who had been demanding that exams be scrapped and evaluation be done over past performance.

Abha Dev Habib, a professor at Miranda House said, “Kashmiri students from our college said they want education and not depression". She said even if the students in Kashmir managed to get connected to the 2G network, they found it difficult to download heavy applications and the internet connection would not always be stable. “Students have also said they have to rely on resources provided by others and miss out on one-on-one interaction which is the crux of the teaching and learning process. They have also claimed that many teachers are inconsiderate to these situations before giving out links and readings in class and during assignments,” she added. Bushra, a student of BA (English) Hons at Zakir Husain College, said her district in Jammu and Kashmir was in a state of lockdown.

"I am from Rajouri district. We have 2G network here. I had planned to go to a friend’s house for taking my exams but it is almost four hours away and it’s not feasible during the pandemic. Internet cafes are closed because of the lockdown in my area. I am praying that my 2G network does not deceive me and I am able to take my exams which will begin from tomorrow,” she said. Samiya Aziz, another student of Zakir Husain College, said her nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) was 16 kilometres away and during the pandemic it was not feasible for her to travel for each exam. She said she will go a friend’s place where there is wi-fi connection to take her exams.

A Kashmiri student of St Stephen’s College said he had to travel almost 69 kilometres from Kulgam to Srinagar to take his exams and still faced problems due to unstable internet connectivity. “The situation is not very good in my area. I had to travel 69 kilometres to Srinagar, take my exams in an internet café but while uploading I was getting the message, ‘Please check your internet connection’. I refreshed the page multiple times and even tried uploading the answer sheets over my phone’s 2G connection but got the same message. Eventually, I had to ask my friend in Lucknow, who was also taking the exam, to upload the answer sheets using my user ID. It was a terrible experience,” he said.

Another student in Kashmir from Dyal Singh College said he relied on his phone’s 2G network to appear for the exam. “I had not faced issues while uploading answers on my phone’s 2G network during the mock tests so I relied on my phone’s internet connecton. I faced issues while uploading answers and got error messages while uploading them on the portal. I kept refreshing it but got the same message," he said. He said he had to email the answers to the university and the college, and could manage to send them almost 20 minutes after the stipulated deadline of 7.30 pm. "I do not know whether my answer sheet will be accepted,” he said.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast

Lebanons prime minister announced his governments resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.The Aug. 4 detonation at a port warehouse of more t...

Health worker 'slaps' woman patient in hospital; probe on

A coronavirus positive woman undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra was allegedly slapped by a health worker, her son claimed, prompting the district administration to order a probe. An official said on Monday a c...

Kerala CM seeks Centre's nod for using SDRF funds fully for COVID-19; Thanks PM for sending NDRF teams

Citing the double blow of COVID-19 and monsoon fury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday demanded that the states be allowed to use funds fully from the State Disaster Relief Fund SDRF for the fight against the pandemic, removing ...

Lebanon government resigns after deadly Beirut blast

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Monday the resignation of his government after a powerful Beirut port explosion sparked public uproar against the countrys leaders.Diab, in a televised speech, said the detonation of highly-e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020