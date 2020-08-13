Left Menu
Goa govt signs pact for German vocational training in ITIs

This will "ensure optimal up-skilling of ITI graduates, including green skilling at par with the latest technological developments in the industry, thereby remarkably enhancing the employability of graduates from these ITIs," Goa Skill Development Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The MoU was signed virtually between the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Siemens Limited and the German-headquartered GIZ, he said.

13-08-2020
The Goa government on Thursday said it has signed a tri-partite agreement to carry out world-class German dual vocational education and training in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state. This will "ensure optimal up-skilling of ITI graduates, including green skilling at par with the latest technological developments in the industry, thereby remarkably enhancing the employability of graduates from these ITIs," Goa Skill Development Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The MoU was signed virtually between the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Siemens Limited and the German-headquartered GIZ, he said. "The MoU will facilitate in-plant training of the students so that they can get practical hands on experience in their respective trades," Rane said, adding that students will be exposed to the latest advancement in the industry and this would help vastly improve their employability.

"I am very happy that this Indo-German initiative of training is going to play a role in increasing employability of the students, he added. He said various trades, including for skills like electrician, mechanical electronics, fitter, turner and machinist, which are currently taught in the ITIs, would come under the ambit of this MoU.

"Siemens and GIZ India will undertake intensive training of instructors of ITIs and hand hold them throughout this process, he added. Rane claimed this is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the government, industry and an international development for skill training in Goa.

