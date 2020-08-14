Bengal edu minister lauds state's joint entrance board for publishing results on time

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said the state joint entrance board should be lauded for successfully publishing the results of engineering and medical examinations, despite the challenged posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister, during a virtual programme, also said that online counselling process for the rank-holders has been "simplified and made more student-friendly this year".

Many admission tests across the country have been put on hold amid the crisis, but the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board has ensured that the results of exams, which were held much before the pandemic struck, are issued on time, he said. WBJEE is the common qualifying test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology and pharmacy in universities, government colleges and private institutes.

The results for this year were published last week. Chatterjee urged all top-ranking students to pursue higher education in Bengal, as the state has "all facilities necessary" for the overall development of an individual.