Left Menu
Development News Edition

India was known as 'vishwa guru', must regain its intellectual leadership: Naidu

India must regain its intellectual leadership and once again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday. We must regain that intellectual leadership, we must again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation," he said. "We have highly talented youths brimming with new ideas, with a passion for implementation and willingness to forge a new path.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:14 IST
India was known as 'vishwa guru', must regain its intellectual leadership: Naidu

India must regain its intellectual leadership and once again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday. "Innovation has always been key defining feature of human progress. India has its own illustrious history of innovations spanning at least 20 centuries right from the invention of 'zero' and the decimal system. India was known as the 'vishwa guru'. We must regain that intellectual leadership, we must again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation," he said.

"We have highly talented youths brimming with new ideas, with a passion for implementation and willingness to forge a new path. The youth will define our country's future. They need encouragement, facilitation and recognition, they must be given needed guidance and freedom to explore new frontiers," Naidu said while releasing the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA). Noting that innovation should become a people's movement, the vice president said that concerted efforts are needed to make students out-of-the-box thinkers.

"There should be concerted efforts to inculcate the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students to make them out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs and job creators than job seekers," he added. IIT Madras retained the top rank in the Institute of National Importance index under the ARIIA ranking 2020. IIT-Madras is followed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi. At ranks 4 and 5 are IISc and IIT-Kharagpur, respectively.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to innovation. This year, the ranking had a special category for women only higher educational institutions. The other five categories are — centrally funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, deemed universities and private institutions.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, asks him about missing funds

The Enforcement Directorate ED recorded statement of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the national capital on Monday in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said. According to sources, Singh was aske...

Two captive orangutans rescued in Indonesia

Two critically endangered orangutans have been rescued from captivity on Indonesias Java island and sent to a rehabilitation centre on Borneo to assess whether they can be released back into the wild, a conservation group said. Samson and B...

Mortar shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day

Several mortar shells slammed into various parts of Kabul on Tuesday morning as Afghans marked their countrys Independence Day amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government. No militant group re...

Mauritius oil clean-up team turns focus from sea to mangroves

A Japanese disaster relief team helping to clean up a devastating oil spill off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius is focusing on mangroves, beaches and wetlands after most of the oil at sea had been collected, it said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020