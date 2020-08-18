Left Menu
IIT Madras bags 1st position in Atal Innovation ranking, 7 IITS among top 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Madras, Bombay and Delhi have bagged the top three positions in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations Achievements (ARIIA) announced on Tuesday. Releasing the ranking, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Innovation has always been key defining feature of human progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:13 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Madras, Bombay and Delhi have bagged the top three positions in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations Achievements (ARIIA) announced on Tuesday. The ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities on indicators related to innovation.

The ranking is done in six categories -- centrally-funded institutes of national importance, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, deemed universities, private institutions, and women-only higher educational institutions. In the first category, IISc Bangalore and IIT Kharagpur have bagged the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Seven IITs figure in the top 10 under the category which also includes Kanpur, Mandi and Roorkee, apart from those named above.

The Institute of Chemical Technology, Maharashtra, has been ranked top among state-funded universities, followed by Panjab University and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University. Among state-funded autonomous institutes, College of Engineering, Pune, has bagged the first rank followed by PES College of Engineering, Karnataka, and Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha, has been ranked at the top among private universities, followed by SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Vellore Institute of Technology, both in Tamil Nadu. Releasing the ranking, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Innovation has always been key defining feature of human progress. India has its own illustrious history of innovations spanning at least 20 centuries right from the invention of 'zero' and the decimal system. India was known as the 'vishwa guru'. We must regain that intellectual leadership, we must again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation." "We have highly talented youths brimming with new ideas, with a passion for implementation and willingness to forge a new path. The youth will define our country's future. They need encouragement, facilitation and recognition. They must be given the guidance needed and the freedom to explore new frontiers," Naidu added.

Noting that innovation should become a people's movement, the vice president said that concerted efforts are needed to make students out-of-the-box thinkers. "There should be concerted efforts to inculcate the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students to make them out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs and job creators than job seekers," he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ mentioned that the ranking is named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Under his leadership, India took many leaps in the field of innovation. The ARIIA gives us a reflection of our efforts and provides us with a reason to celebrate our achievements. A National Research Foundation (NRF) will be set up for invigorating innovation and research under recently released Nation Education Policy (NEP),” he said. The minister said this year, the category of women-only higher educational institutions was introduced to encourage women and bringing gender parity in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women bagged the top prize in the category..

