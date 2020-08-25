Angie Motshekga launches Woza Matrics to support matric learners

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has launched Woza Matrics, a free-to-air television initiative aimed at supporting the matric learners of 2020 following disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The 12-week Woza Matrics campaign will start on 1 September 2020 and will support Grade 12 learners in the build-up to their final matric exams by providing quality educational content.

Subjects covered by Woza Matrics include Maths, Life Sciences, Geography, Physical Science, Accounting, Economics, Maths Literacy, English First Additional Language, History and Business Studies.

Woza Matrics will be broadcast on SABC 3, on all DStv packages and on Openview (Channel 122) from 8:00 - 10:00 and 13:00 - 15:00, seven days a week. It will also be available for free on the DStv Now Catch up the app.

A wide-reaching communications campaign will ensure learners, parents and teachers across the country know exactly where to find the subject and content they need each week. A link to support materials will also be made available on 1 September 2020.

While all learners have lost school time, this is most acutely felt by Grade 12s, where marks are important for career and university choices and where the content to be covered is fixed and externally examined.

Woza Matrics is led by the DBE, assisted by the National Education Collaboration Trust and developed in collaboration with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Multichoice and eMedia Investments, as well as with a number of educational content providers including Digicampus, Mindset and Monyetla Trust, the Programme for Improved Learning Outcomes (PILO), and other educationalists.

"This initiative has come at the right time when we are working to get schooling back on track. Matric is always stressful but 2020 has been filled with unusual stresses. I want to congratulate all our Grade 12 learners and their families for the perseverance and determination.

"It is abundantly clear that additional support is required for learners and we will continue to provide this. There are a few months left before the end of the year and Woza Matrics will give learners the support they need to prepare for the final exams," said the Minister.

Motshekga conveyed a message of gratitude to all the partners and sponsors for the role they have played in the development of the programme and availing their platforms for education purposes, particularly for Grade 12 learners.

"I am most grateful to SABC, Multichoice and eMedia Investments, who have so generously made their broadcast networks and expertise available to Woza Matrics; and to the content providers including DigiCampus, Mindset and Monyetla Trust, who have shared all their excellent content with Woza Matrics," Motshekga said.

As a partner of the Woza Matrics campaign, the SABC said their role is not only a social responsibility but a commitment to fulfil a constitutional mandate of delivering content that is intended to restore the dignity of the South African citizens.

"As the SABC, we are pleased to be one of the key role players in saving the 2020 matric year through the Woza matric campaign. Education forms an integral part of our mandate, and it is for this reason that we have availed our platforms to advance the education agenda in our country.

"As a public service broadcaster, we are duty-bound to ensure that our content includes a significant amount of educational programmes, particularly during a period when it is most needed," said SABC GCEO Madoda Mxakwe.

Of their involvement in the campaign, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, said they are committed to ensuring that they minimise the impact on youth by empowering them through knowledge and skills.

eMedia Investments CEO Khalik Sherrif said the positive impact of Woza Matrics 2020 will be realised when the matriculants of this year receive their National Senior Certificates timeously.

"Congratulations to all stakeholders involved in Woza Matrics 2020, an initiative that is sorely needed in a year in which normal or expected behaviour and activity have been altered by COVID-19," said Sheriff.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)