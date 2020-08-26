Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN joins chorus against NEET, asks Centre to put exam on hold; promulgate ordinance

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:53 IST
TN joins chorus against NEET, asks Centre to put exam on hold; promulgate ordinance

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Centre to dispense with NEET this year and promulgate an ordinance to facilitate admissions to medical and dental courses based on class 12 marks, as it flagged concerns about safety of students in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test would put the lives of students at great risk of infection even if all precautions were taken, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"In the current scenario, it would be very difficult for the students to actively prepare/take up NEET this year," Vijayabaskar said and recalled Chief Minister K Palaniswami had already sent a representation to Vardhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do away with the national test this year. The AIADMK government's latest missive came on a day when the ruling party's arch-rival DMK demanded that the state too move the Supreme Court while welcoming seven non-BJP chief ministers' decision to jointly approach the apex court for postponement of NEET and also the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Vijayabaskar said: "I would like to request that the admissions to medical/dental courses for the academic year 2020-21 can be based on the marks secured by the students in their 12th standard exams by dispensing with the NEET." In his letter, a copy of which has been released to the media, he said the class 12 examinations have been conducted in Tamil Nadu and results announced already. "...the NEET examination may kindly be dispensedwith and request you to direct the Ministry to promulgate an ordinance to keep in abeyance the relevant sections of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and Dentist Act 1948 and connected regulations governing the medical and dental college admissions," he said.

Citing the rising COVID infections across the country, Vijayabaskar underscored the need to cancel the NEET. Also, the Minister said Tamil Nadu as a policy had all along been consistently opposing NEET and taking all legal and legislative steps in this connection.

The Minister's request for cancelling NEET comes against the backdrop of growing calls to dispense with the test. Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) in view of the pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled stateson Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court onthe issue.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all Chief Ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE as students are not prepared. DMK president M K Stalin, who has already urged the Centre to defer both the entrance tests, welcomed the decision of the seven chief ministers taken at a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and thanked her for her efforts.

PTI VGN VS VS.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. One official said Rus...

Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020