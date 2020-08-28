Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 effect: Pandemic management now part of MBBS course

It is expected that the pandemic management module extending from foundation course to the final year undergraduate programme will help in ensuring the creation of an Indian medical graduate "who will serve humanity as doctor, leader and healer in bleak times such as occurrence of a pandemic", the board of governors (BoG) in supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) said. The move has been triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and aims to prepare doctors for challenges posed by emerging diseases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:42 IST
COVID-19 effect: Pandemic management now part of MBBS course

Medical students will now learn about pandemic management along with its social, legal and other aspects in the MBBS course with India's apex medical education regulator introducing a new module to better prepare doctors for challenges posed by pandemics like COVID-19. It is expected that the pandemic management module extending from foundation course to the final year undergraduate programme will help in ensuring the creation of an Indian medical graduate "who will serve humanity as doctor, leader and healer in bleak times such as occurrence of a pandemic", the board of governors (BoG) in supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) said.

The move has been triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and aims to prepare doctors for challenges posed by emerging diseases. The document containing details of the module to be adopted by colleges has been put together by a team of experts and the academic cell of the MCI.

"This pandemic management module is designed to ensure that MBBS students acquires competencies in handling not only the illness but also the social, legal and other issues arising from such disease outbreaks.  "The emergence of COVID-19 and its rapid spread across the globe has further underlined the need to develop these skills in our graduates," Dr V K Paul, the chairman of the BoG said in the foreword. The Medical Council of India has prepared revised regulations on Graduate Medical education and Competency based undergraduate curricula, accompanied by detailed guidance for its implementation.

One of the desirable outcomes of the competency derived education programme is to enable the Indian medical graduate to be prepared for the unknown - to be able to understand, investigate, treat and prevent new and emerging diseases as clinician, community leader and scholar, stated the foreword. According to the foreword,  "pandemic or disease outbreak calls in to play all the five roles envisages for the Indian medical graduate viz. clinician, communicator, leader and member of the healthcare team, professional, life-long learner and committed to excellence, is ethical, responsive and accountable to patients"  The competency-based undergraduate curriculum was designed to enable the Indian medical graduate to be prepared to meet new challenges - to be able to recognise, diagnose, investigate and treat newly emerging diseases as a clinician and community health leader.

The module is arranged in a phase-based manner and it is expected that the modules would be covered by an interdisciplinary team under supervision by the college level Curriculum Committee, the document stated. The module covers history of outbreaks, epidemics  and pandemics, infection control practices, sample collection, microbial diagnosis, serologic tests and their performance parameters, vaccination strategies including vaccine development and implementation, therapeutic strategies including new drug development and care of patients during pandemics among others.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram docs remove cricket-ball sized pelvic tumour from 21-yr-old, he takes college exams a week later

A 21-year-old student battled all odds to appear for his Delhi University final year exams just over a week after a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully removed a cricket ball size pelvic tumour from him through surgery that spanned six...

Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets were mostly higher Friday after the Federal Reserve chair said the US central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2 target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resig...

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 mi...

Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of American people: Kamala Harris

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being fixated on the stock market ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020