PCC president tests positive for COVID-19

PCC president tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:25 IST
Puducherry PCC president A VSubramanian tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and hasbeen advised home quarantine, health department sources said
Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar toldPTI that samples collected from Subramanian had testedpositive
Subramanian, the former Speaker of the Puducherryassembly, has been placed under home quarantine.
