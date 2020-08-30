Left Menu
Hope new education policy will recapture India's past glory as a centre of learning: Minister

In his address, Nishank said there was an era when foregn nations were "attracted" to India for its academic prowess. "Now, it's time to achieve that type of education through the New Education Policy," the minister said, urging universities to focus more on research and development.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 01:32 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday expressed hope that the new education policy will help India recapture its past glory as a centre of learning. Nishank was among a host of other eminent persons, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, to speak on the occasion of the 12th foundation day of the Central University of Odisha, which was held through video conference.

Kovind, who is the Visitor of central universities, emphasised the need for value-based education for the growth and development of students and the youth. In his address, Nishank said there was an era when foreign nations were "attracted" to India for its academic prowess.

"Now, it's time to achieve that type of education through the New Education Policy," the minister said, urging universities to focus more on research and development. "The policy will enable regionally rooted industry- academia-govt partnership for the holistic development of the region," he added.

Lal hoped that the nation will make use of the traditional knowledge under the new education policy. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed on the significance of more collaborative efforts for attaining greater heights.

