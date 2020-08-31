Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Recruitment Agency game-changer in recruitment sector: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Prem Pal Sharma, former Executive Director and Joint Secretary, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways said that positive aspect of the initiative is awareness and motivation for rural candidates. The Common Eligibility Test (to be conducted by the NRA) would enable the candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of the recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:14 IST
National Recruitment Agency game-changer in recruitment sector: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Monday said the government's decision to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is a game-changer in the recruitment sector. Addressing a webinar, the Minister of State for Personnel said it is not only a governance reform but also a socioeconomic reform and brings recruitment to the villages and towns, according to a statement issued by the ministry. The NRA will usher in a paradigm shift in the recruitment system and help meet the aspiration of youth in finding the right job, experts opined at the webinar, organised by Press Information Bureau, Kolkata. Experts from industry, government sector along with academicians deliberated on the potential and role of the NRA from recruitment sector and policy perspective.

Braj Raj Sharma, a former chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), said it is a win-win scenario for all in the value chain of recruitment, whether it is the job seekers, recruiting organisations or human resources personnel. He said for students, advantages are many, including doing away with the need to appear in multiple examinations, and centres in each district to encourage women candidates, Divyangs and those from rural areas to apply for government jobs. Prem Pal Sharma, former Executive Director and Joint Secretary, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways said that positive aspect of the initiative is awareness and motivation for rural candidates.

The Common Eligibility Test (to be conducted by the NRA) would enable the candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of the recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination, he added. A Nigam, former Adviser Industrial Relations, Ministry of Railways, said the decision has to be seen in the context of the recently-released National Educational Policy 2020, the Personnel Ministry’s statement said. “Vocational training at school level is a value addition for a job-seeker and would help the candidate in finding the job of their choice while applying for specialised job description,” he said.

Arimardan Singh, Additional Director General, PIB Ranchi, said the NRA would help in better HR management. He said that one examination i.e., CET in multiple languages will help ease the burden of candidates who are at present required to prepare for each of the examinations in different manner as per different curriculum. Enunciating the positives of the NRA, Soumya Dutta, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and Asish Biswas, former DGM SBI and Circle Development Officer, HR in-charge, North-East Region, said the specialised job profile of banking sector would be helpful by one test at preliminary level and thereafter, Tier 2 and 3 examination will help in placement of the right candidate for specific job description and profile. Biswas said that the NRA’s role is vital for selecting the right candidate at the right time for various government job and help address the demand of youth in finding job in fitment with their talent and potential.

Sanyuk Banerjee, Advocate, District Judges Court, Purbo Bardhamaan said the efficacy and efficiency of the NRA would depend on the job-seeking candidates. Abdur Rahman Mallick, Advocate, Delhi High Court said that reforms in the recruitment sector with job opportunities for younger population of this country is in line with the essence of Constitution of India -- Right to Life with Human Dignity.

The webinar was planned and coordinated by Samrat Bandyopadhyay, Deputy Director, PIB, Kolkata..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Writ filed in J'khand HC for sending Lalu back to jail from RIMS director's bungalow

A petition was filed on Monday in the Jharkhand High Court seeking transfer of RJD president Lalu Prasad from bungalow of the RIMS Director to jail. The petitioner Manish Kumar said that putting a convicted person in the Directors residence...

CSIR-CMERI develops solar tree to generate 12,000-14,000 units of clean power

CSIR-CMERI has developed the Worlds Largest Solar Tree, which is installed at CSIR-CMERI Residential Colony, Durgapur. Prof.Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, while elaborating about the technology stated that The installed capacity o...

Indian Army thwarts fresh attempts by Chinese PLA to change status quo in Pangong lake in Ladakh

In a fresh confrontation in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army carried out provocative military movements to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops, the Army said ...

State mourning for 7 days in C'garh after Mukherjee's death

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared state mourning for a period of seven days following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the death of Mukherjee as an irreparable loss to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020