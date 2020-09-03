Left Menu
Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:27 IST
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (MakeloMisori)

Secretary-General Akelo Misori of Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) on September 2 has opposed Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha's plan of reopening schools soon, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Akelo argued that the resumption of schools this year would adversely affect the school calendar as he supports the initial decision to reopen in 2021.

"Any agitation to have schools open earlier than 2021 has got far-reaching challenges than if we wait till 2021, many schools closed in March there were only about two or three weeks for schools to close.

"If we open schools in October, it means that will be our second term and run till January, which is a policy shifter. The school calendar and academic year changes," he explained.

Magoha on Saturday, August 29 asked parents to brace themselves for earlier school resumption dates if the (COVID-19) curve flattens in the next two or three weeks.

Misori added that term three may start in March and end in June when national exams are issued which will shift the academic year.

The COVID-19 pandemic opened up a new perspective to the education sector as the Sec-Gen noted that they previously did not have a policy on dealing with education in an emergency.

The KUPPET senior official faulted the government for failing to implement the laptop project which would have come in handy during the pandemic as learners would continue with their studies.

Misori also called out Magoha for his tours around schools to assess the preparedness ahead of a planned resumption.

"I think it would be an understatement to say the Cabinet Secretary has done much in the education subsector or is doing much in the sector.

"The Cabinet Secretary is walking around schools and inspecting whether the schools are ready but the schools are not operating with a template of what they are supposed to make ready," he stated.

