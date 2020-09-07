Vice-Chancellor among three held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer
The VC, Rampal Singh, had allegedly demanded the bribe through middlemen Ranjit Singh and Mahipal Singh for allotment of examination centre to a private college affiliated to the university in Nagaur, ACB DGP Alok Tripathi said in a statement. The complaint was lodged by S K Bansal against the accused VC.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:52 IST
Three persons, including the vice-chancellor of the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said Monday. The VC, Rampal Singh, had allegedly demanded the bribe through middlemen Ranjit Singh and Mahipal Singh for allotment of examination centre to a private college affiliated to the university in Nagaur, ACB DGP Alok Tripathi said in a statement.
The complaint was lodged by S K Bansal against the accused VC. It was verified and a trap was laid following which the trio was arrested taking bribe at the VC's residence, he said. Rampal Singh was earlier the vice-chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur.
