Vice-Chancellor among three held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Three persons, including the vice-chancellor of the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said Monday. The VC, Rampal Singh, had allegedly demanded the bribe through middlemen Ranjit Singh and Mahipal Singh for allotment of examination centre to a private college affiliated to the university in Nagaur, ACB DGP Alok Tripathi said in a statement.

The complaint was lodged by S K Bansal against the accused VC. It was verified and a trap was laid following which the trio was arrested taking bribe at the VC's residence, he said. Rampal Singh was earlier the vice-chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur.