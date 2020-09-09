Left Menu
Ramesh Pokhriyal confers CBSE Teachers Award to 38 teachers and principals

The Minister highlighted that in the New Education Policy 2020, teachers have been placed right at the centre of the education system.

Ramesh Pokhriyal confers CBSE Teachers Award to 38 teachers and principals
 Shri Sanjay Dhotre congratulated the awardee teachers and commended them for their important role as a mentor and for successful discharge of their duties. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today felicitated and conferred CBSE Teachers Award to 38 Teachers and Principals of CBSE affiliated schools during an online ceremony in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Education, Shri Sanjay Dhotre also graced the occasion. Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Smt. Anita Karwal and Chairman CBSE Shri Manoj Ahuja were also present on the occasion. Several other distinguished guests from the Ministry of Education, NVS, KVS, CBSE, Principals, teachers, students, parents and families from all over joined online to watch this program. These awards were presented for the year 2019-20 in honour of the Teachers and Principals for their valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that Teachers lay the basic foundation of education. He said that teaching is a most respected profession and the purpose of these awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers, who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The Minister highlighted that in the New Education Policy 2020, teachers have been placed right at the centre of the education system. It has been mentioned in the policy that all the schools must have an adequate number of teachers and such environment shall be provided so that work culture in the schools is enhanced. The Minister congratulated the teacher awardees for their excellent service, dutifulness and extraordinary contribution in the field of education.

Shri Sanjay Dhotre congratulated the awardee teachers and commended them for their important role as a mentor and for successful discharge of their duties. He said that since every student is different and unique, education should be according to the individual needs and nature of each student so that children become courageous, confident human beings with strong character and may be able to build their bright future.

Each award consists of a Merit Certificate, a shawl and an amount of Rs 50,000/-. Since 2018, CBSE follows an online selection process. The applicants are evaluated on the basis of General and Specific criterion under each category and several parameters related to school education and their contribution. The 38 awardees are Primary and, Middle-Level Teachers, Language teachers, Science, Social Science, Physical Education, Mathematics, Economics, IT, Fine Arts teachers, School Counsellors, Vice-Principals and Principals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

