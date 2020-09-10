No complete lockdown in Bengal on Sep 12 in interest of NEET candidates: Mamata

The state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday. The decision was taken to help ease their travel to the centres for appearing in the all-India exam, which is scheduled on September 13, she said.

However, the complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday as announced earlier, Banerjee said. The state government initially announced a statewide lockdown on September 11 and 12, she said.

However, the government received numerous requests from the student community for lifting the lockdown on September 12, the chief minister said. "Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns," she tweeted.

Banerjee also wished the students appearing for the medical entrance examination..