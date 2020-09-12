Left Menu
Development News Edition

JEE Mains Topper among girls in TL aims for IIT-Bombay

The toppers from Telangana are Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha, Chagari Koushal Reddy, Chukku Tanuja, Shiva Krishna Sagi, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rrachapalle Shashank Anirudh and Rangola Arun Siddardha. A total of 24 candidates all over the country secured 100 percentile NTA Score in JEE (Main) Jan - 2020 and April/ September - 2020 Examination in Paper- 1 (B.E./B.Tech).

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:53 IST
JEE Mains Topper among girls in TL aims for IIT-Bombay
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Her interest in mathematics since school days and a burning desire to get into IIT-Bombay and do computer engineering prompted Chukku Tanuja to excel in the JEE-Mains exam and be the topper among girls in Telangana. Hailing from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, she is pursuing her studies at a private junior college.

"I know my Rank in the JEE-Advanced exam should be less than 60 if I want to get a seat in IIT Bombay. I am trying for that. I want to become a computer engineer," she told PTI.

Her father, who is a school teacher there, was a constant source of encouragement, she said, adding she did not expect 100 percentile. Tanuja was among the eight students from Telangana who secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination Mains conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Another topper with dreams of making it to IIT Bombay and doing computer engineering is Shiva Krishna. "My present goal is to get a seat in IIT Bombay and become a computer engineer, said the boy, who is now preparing for the JEE (advanced).

His father Sridhar, a government school teacher in Bibinagar Mandal, said he expected his son would score 100 percentile after seeing the hard work he put up for the JEE. The toppers from Telangana are Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha, Chagari Koushal Reddy, Chukku Tanuja, Shiva Krishna Sagi, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rrachapalle Shashank Anirudh, and Rangoli Arun Siddartha.

A total of 24 candidates all over the country secured 100 percentile NTA Score in JEE (Main) Jan - 2020 and April/ September - 2020 Examination in Paper- 1 (B.E./B.Tech). A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 percent of them had appeared for the exam.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh team need to quarantine for one week in Sri Lanka, says BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday said that Bangladesh team will be quarantined for a week on reaching Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series. In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have ...

France: Yellow vest protests relaunched after virus hiatus

Activists relaunched Frances yellow vest movement Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macrons presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. Paris police said that more than 120 peopl...

Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man' season two

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has started dubbing for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man. The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the A...

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

A change in the weather with winds easing and humidity rising have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that dozens of peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020