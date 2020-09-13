Left Menu
UP Police and Forensic Science University to come up in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar area

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters the university will be built on a 3.16 acre land and its main aim is to impart innovative education, training and research on forensic science.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:02 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police and Forensic Science University will come up at Piparsand village in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, the state government said on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters the university will be built on a 3.16 acre land and its main aim is to impart innovative education, training and research on forensic science.

He also said assistance is being taken from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Techincal University, Lucknow. "Work is going on to enter into an agreement for technical assistance from Israel and Gujarat Forensic University," Awasthi said, adding a provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for the university.

The posts of vice-chancellor, registrar and finance officer have been created. There will be 10 departments in the university, the additional chief secretary said. In all, 496 posts, including 14 professors, 12 associate professors and 42 assistant professors, are proposed, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said last year said that a Police and Forensic University will be established in Lucknow for modernisation of the police force. The university will help prepare a pool of forensic experts who will be used by the police department as well as other public sector organisations.

