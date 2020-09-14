Formed 16-member committee to study ancient Indian culture: Union minister Prahlad Patel

The government has formed an expert committee for conducting a study on the origin and evolution of Indian culture dating back to around 12,000 years ago, Union minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Monday. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Patel said the 16-member committee will include K N Dikshit, Chairman, Indian Archaeological Society, New Delhi and former Joint Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, among others.

"A committee has been set up for conducting a holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before present and its interface with other cultures of the world," the Union minister of State for Tourism and Culture said. In a reply to another query on the ministry's plans to use the report of the said committee in textbooks for the purpose of educational research, he said at present, there is no such proposal.