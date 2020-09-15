Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU teachers move HC seeking direction to pay salaries of past four months

The plea said due to non-payment of salaries to the teachers, they and all other employees working with the 12 colleges are undergoing mental agony and harassment and contended that there is no justification on the part of authorities to not pay them their dues on time. “The impugned actions are unjust, unfair, arbitrary, discriminatory, unethical, unconstitutional, violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India read with the provisions of Delhi University Act, 1922.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:25 IST
DU teachers move HC seeking direction to pay salaries of past four months

Some teachers of Delhi University Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the colleges which are affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the AAP government to release their salaries pending for the last four months. The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 17, said apart from these teachers there are other employees, teaching and non-teaching staff, who have not received their salaries for the months of May, June, July and August.

The eight teachers, who have filed the plea through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, said they are members of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), which on behalf of the aggrieved staff, has been writing to the Delhi government for release of funds to enable the 12 DU colleges, funded by the AAP government, to pay due salaries to 1500 teachers and non-teaching staff working there. The plea said due to non-payment of salaries to the teachers, they and all other employees working with the 12 colleges are undergoing mental agony and harassment and contended that there is no justification on the part of authorities to not pay them their dues on time.

“The impugned actions are unjust, unfair, arbitrary, discriminatory, unethical, unconstitutional, violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India read with the provisions of Delhi University Act, 1922. “The impugned actions are bad in law as much as the same is violative of right to life as well as right to livelihood as guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution of India,” the plea contended.

It sought direction to the authorities to pay salaries to the petitioners due from May this year till date and also ensure timely payment of salaries in future. The plea said the 12 colleges which are affiliated with the Delhi University and are fully funded by the Delhi government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, DeenDayal Upadhyaya College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College (DU), Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electric ties up with Nagpur-based GoWash for providing scooters

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing service provider GoWash. Under the partnership, washing professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitte...

Vardhan congratulated PM on COVID-19 fight, not state govts, health workers: TMC MP

TMC MP Derek OBrien Tuesday hit out at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not congratulating the state governments and health workers on their fight against coronavirus or condoling the demises of those who were at the forefront of the battl...

Amazon expands its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools

Amazon today announced the expansion of its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools across the United States. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Future Engineer curriculum is available online anytime, anywher...

Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we wont take risky short-cuts here, Karliczek told a news con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020