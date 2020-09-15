Left Menu
AICTE Visvesvarya Best Teacher Awards 2020 presented

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was a pioneer of Engineering in India.

AICTE Visvesvarya Best Teacher Awards 2020 presented
Chairman AICTE, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Prof MP Poonia and Member Secretary, AICTE Prof Rajiv Kumar also complimented the awardees during the event and highlighted the importance of teachers in Nation building. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The first-ever AICTE Visvesvarya Best Teacher Awards 2020 was presented by Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal'Nishank' to 12 faculty members of AICTE approved institutes on the occasion of Engineers Day. The event was organised in virtual mode and the faculty members were felicitated by the Minister through online interaction. Chairman AICTE, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Prof MP Poonia and Member Secretary, AICTE Prof Rajiv Kumar also complimented the awardees during the event and highlighted the importance of teachers in Nation building.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was a pioneer of Engineering in India. He is one of the most eminent Engineers and Statesmen of India, whose contribution to the advancement of the country is unforgettable. He was awarded the highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' in 1955 for his indispensable contribution to nation-building.

Shri Pokhriyal said that to realise the ideals set by stalwarts like Visveshvaraya, the Ministry of Education has come up with the National education policy 2020 through which a holistic and multidisciplinary education will be encouraged in higher education. However, the most important factor in the success of higher education institutions is the quality and engagement of its faculty. Acknowledging the criticality of faculty in achieving the goals of higher education, various initiatives have been introduced in the past several years to systemise recruitment and career progression, and to ensure equitable representation from various groups in the hiring of faculty.

Highlighting the AICTE Visvesvarya Best Teacher Awards 2020, the Minister said that the Awards has been introduced for the first time to identify extraordinary teachers and recognize their excellence, best practice and innovativeness in field of higher technical education at the national level for Degree and Diploma institutions. This scheme is aimed to recognize the meritorious faculties on the Engineer's Day every year at National level and, encourage them to update themselves to the ever-changing needs of higher education at the global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor towards the society.

Keeping in line with various quality initiatives undertaken by AICTE to improve the overall higher technical education in the country, this scheme summarises them towards recognising the best talent, Shri Pokhriyal informed. He added that the proposals were sought from all the AICTE approved institutions for the same. The evaluation parameters were predefined with a focus on research, 360-degree feedback, contribution to student development and resolution of societal problems.

The huge response was received on the subject, out of which 261 proposals were shortlisted for evaluation through a seven-member committee chaired by Prof. PremVrat, Pro-Chancellor; Professor of Eminence and Chief Mentor at The North Cap University, Gurugram. 12 candidates have been finalised for the awards.

The event also saw the launch of SPICES (Scheme for Promoting Interests, Creativity and Ethics among Students) by Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to promote healthy co-curricular activity amongst the students for their all-round development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

