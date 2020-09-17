LS MP Danish Ali writes to PM, seeks 100 cr grant and medical college for Jamia university

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Jamia Millia Islamia with a Rs 100 crore grant on completing hundred years and also to allow the university to set up its medical college and hospital. In a letter to Modi, Ali, a BSP leader and a Jamia university alumnus, said the varsity's relentless efforts at achieving all-round excellence has borne fruit as per the Ministry of Education's recent assessment.

"It has been a practice in our country to award a special grant of Rs 100 crore to an institution that completes hundred years. This fund is used for further strengthening of educational infrastructure," Ali said. However, Jamia Millia Islamia did not receive any centennial financial grant on the occasion of its completing a very successful and historic innings of 100 years, he said. There is another important request from Jamia that has been pending with the government since long which is to allow it to set up a medical college and hospital. "I would request you to allow Jamia to set up its medical college and hospital. The decision will help handle the ever-expanding requirement for quality medical services at affordable prices in the national capital," the BSP leader said. Jamia Millia Islamia is holding various events to mark its centenary.