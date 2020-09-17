Left Menu
Development News Edition

To facilitate more investment, construction area condition for universities relaxed in Punjab

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday decided to relax construction area requirements for setting up universities in the state. for single-domain university. It has also been decided to accordingly amend the Punjab Private University Policy-2010, an official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, held through video conferencing.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:26 IST
To facilitate more investment, construction area condition for universities relaxed in Punjab

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday decided to relax construction area requirements for setting up universities in the state. It was decided to reduce the requirement of construction area from 50,000 square metres to 30,000 sq. mt for multi-domain university (offering courses in different streams) and from 20,000 sq. mt to 15,000 sq. mt. for single-domain university.

It has also been decided to accordingly amend the Punjab Private University Policy-2010, an official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, held through video conferencing. The move will encourage the establishment of more private universities in the state.

The decision has been taken in line with the recommendations of the committee, constituted under the chief secretary by the higher education department to consider the representations received from various bodies for relaxation for the establishment of new private universities in the state. The amended policy would further facilitate higher capital investments in the field of higher education and it is expected that two more universities, which have tie-ups with globally acclaimed universities, would set up campuses in Punjab, said spokesperson.

Under the Punjab Private University Policy-2010, the state government has so far approved 14 universities. Apart from these, proposals to establish four more private universities are under process, said spokesperson. The cabinet, in another decision, approved waiver of fee for the Change of Land Use (CLU) and several other charges for 'Satsang Bhawans' established, or to be established in future, by Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) across the state.

Apart from CLU, the other charges to be waived include External Development Charges (EDC), Permission Fee (PF), Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) and Building Scrutiny Fee, said spokesperson. The decision has been taken in view of the “immense contribution” of Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, in disseminating the universal teachings of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood as propagated by the great Saints through its Satsangs and publications, besides motivating people to stay away from drugs and other bad habits.

The cabinet acceded to the proposal put forth by the housing and urban development department for exemption of the aforesaid charges, with a financial implication of Rs 12.18 crore as per the list submitted by the RSSB, of which Rs 6.96 crore belongs to state exchequer and Rs 5.22 crore to the respective urban development authorities. The state government has already exempted above charges for educational, health, religious and social institutions set up by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Durgiana Mandir, Amritsar and Devi Talab Mandir, Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, the state government said to ensure universal coverage of rural households with piped water connections, it has decided to accord first priority to providing functional house tap connections (FHTCs) in the 17.59 lakh households from the tied grants for water under the 15th Finance Commission. Of the 17.59 lakh households that still remain to be connected, 7.60 lakh with FHTCs would be covered in 2020-21 and 9.99 lakh in 2021-22, as per the decision taken by the cabinet.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India's electronic component imports for 2019-20 stand at Rs 1.15 lakh cr: Dhotre

The country imported electronic components worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2019-20, out of which, 37 per cent came from China, Minister of State for Communications and Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said on Thursday. The data was shared by th...

Israel, Bahrain tourism ministers speak, discuss joint ventures with UAE

The tourism ministers of Israel and Bahrain held a first publicly acknowledged phone call on Thursday and discussed possible ventures including three-way travel packages involving the United Arab Emirates, an Israeli statement said.The conv...

Mexican president says U.S. report on drugs is 'opinion'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday described a U.S. government report on countries that produce illicit drugs, including Mexico, as opinion.It is an opinion, basically, Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference. ...

Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone; HC seeks govt reply

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought a response of the Centre and AAP government on a lawyers plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020