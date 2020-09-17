Left Menu
UGC allows NEHU to hold exams in October following Meghalaya govt request: minister

The University Grants Commission has allowed North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to hold its final semester examinations and declare results in October, instead of September, following a request in this regard by the Meghalaya government, a state minister said on Thursday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:11 IST
UGC allows NEHU to hold exams in October following Meghalaya govt request: minister

The University Grants Commission has allowed North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to hold its final semester examinations and declare results in October, instead of September, following a request in this regard by the Meghalaya government, a state minister said on Thursday. The UGC has agreed to the proposal of the state government for completing final semester exam in Meghalaya by October 16, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Thursday.

"NEHU will conduct exam as proposed on 7, 9, 12, 14 & 16 October 2020. Results will be declared by the end of October 2020. University will issue routine accordingly," he tweeted. Most of the colleges in Meghalaya are affiliated to NEHU.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC issued a revised guideline on examinations and academic calendar asking universities in the country to complete the final semester examinations by the end of September. Upholding the decision, the Supreme Court ruled that states and universities cannot promote students of the terminal semester or final year disregarding the UGC's revised guidelines.

The Meghalaya government, in the first week of this month, had written to the UGC seeking postponement of exams in the Central university saying that it would not be possible to hold the examination by September. "Keeping in view the health and safety of the students and also in the larger interest of their academic progression.

The UGC has decided to accede to your request. Accordingly, the final year/terminal semester examinations in colleges & universities in the State of Meghalaya be completed by 16.10.2020," the UGC said in a letter. The minister attached the UGCs letter written to the states principal secretary of the education department to his tweet.

