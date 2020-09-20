Institute of Cost Accountants elects Biswarup Basu as President

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Sunday said Biswarup Basu has been elected as its President. P Raju Iyer will be the Vice President. Both have been elected for the year 2020-21, according to a release.

The institute, headquartered in Kolkata, is a statutory body set up under an Act of Parliament. It has around five lakh students and 75,000 members worldwide. Basu was re-elected to the institute's central council for 2019-23 term. He had served as the Vice President of the institute for 2019-20 period.

Iyer has specialised in the areas of finance, cost management, project management and education..