COVID-19: MP Church to organise online counselling workshop
A counselling expert from Malaysia will address the first session on the opening day, while an expert from Sri Lanka will deliver a lecture during the last session, a church spokesperson told PTI. "The COVID-19 outbreak has caused unemployment, domestic violence, negativity, stress and gloom across the globe. In the midst of this, we want to help people de- stress," the official said.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:22 IST
The MadhyaPradesh Roman Catholic Churchwill organise a free two-day international online counselling workshop from October 2 to help people overcome stress and anxiety caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. A counselling expert from Malaysia will address the first session on the opening day, while an expert from Sri Lanka will deliver a lecture during the last session, a church spokesperson told PTI.
"The COVID-19 outbreak has caused unemployment, domestic violence, negativity, stress and gloom across the globe. In the midst of this, we want to help people de- stress," the official said. The workshop will be organised by the Archdiocese of Bhopal's Ashadeep centre for wholeness in collaboration with the Indian School Psychology Association.
ALSO READ
Hospital occupancy for COVID-19 patients drops to lowest level in Chile since May
Pune Municipal Corporation deploys manpower at Jumbo COVID hospital
Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, unchanged from a day earlier
COVID-19: Bus services resumes in Indore
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 126,000