COVID-19: MP Church to organise online counselling workshop

The MadhyaPradesh Roman Catholic Churchwill organise a free two-day international online counselling workshop from October 2 to help people overcome stress and anxiety caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. A counselling expert from Malaysia will address the first session on the opening day, while an expert from Sri Lanka will deliver a lecture during the last session, a church spokesperson told PTI.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has caused unemployment, domestic violence, negativity, stress and gloom across the globe. In the midst of this, we want to help people de- stress," the official said. The workshop will be organised by the Archdiocese of Bhopal's Ashadeep centre for wholeness in collaboration with the Indian School Psychology Association.