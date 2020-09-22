Left Menu
IIT-Guwahati carrying out 291 projects

Addressing the virtual 22nd convocation of the institute here, the director said that a total of 153 new consultancy projects were taken up by IIT-Guwahati and it earned Rs 11.27 crore as fees for those services. "There are 291 research projects in progress with a total sanctioned value of about Rs 437 crore.

IIT-Guwahati is carrying out 291 research projects worth Rs 437 crore on varied topics, the institute director T G Sitharam said on Tuesday. Addressing the virtual 22nd convocation of the institute here, the director said that a total of 153 new consultancy projects were taken up by IIT-Guwahati and it earned Rs 11.27 crore as fees for those services.

"There are 291 research projects in progress with a total sanctioned value of about Rs 437 crore. In the year under report, we received 131 new projects with a sanctioned value of Rs 183 crore," Sitharam said. The research dimension of IIT-Guwahati is broadening significantly and the same is now reflected in terms of multiple industrially-funded collaborative research, he added.

"A total of 153 new consultancy projects were carried out during the year. The total value of consultancy projects undertaken during this year is Rs 10.76 crore and Rs 11.27 crore was received for all consultancies," Sitharam said. About publications, he said 2,112 research papers were published in international and national journals in the past one year.

"The institute has applied for 31 patents in 201920," the Sitharam stated. During the convocation, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal through video conference, a total of 1,803 students were awarded their degrees.

This includes 288 PhD scholars, 828 post graduate students and 687 graduation degree holders. The Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal for the Academic year 2019-20 was awarded to Tushar Yadav (Civil Engineering), while Shubham Goel (Computer Science and Engineering) won the President of India Gold Medal.

For the first time in its history, the students were awarded their degrees with their 3D models due to COVID-19 pandemic. Only a few members of the top management gathered at an auditorium in the campus..

